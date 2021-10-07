SSC CHSL, CGL exam dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL, CGL exam dates released

SSC CHSL, CGL exam dates 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the exam dates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level tier- II exam, Combined Graduate Level (tier- II and III) exam 2020, and selection post (phase- IX) recruitment exam. The CHSL tier- II exam will be held on January 9, 2022, CGL tier-II exam is scheduled on January 28 and 29, while tier-III exam on February 6.

The computer-based exam for various selection posts (phase-IX) exam will be held from February 2 to 10, 2022. "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," SSC notification mentioned.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it added.

The CGL tier-II exam will consist of four papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode. The tier-III paper is descriptive in nature and will be held in pen and paper mode.

For details on SSC exam, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.

READ MORE | SRCC concludes placement with highest package of Rs 25 lakh

ALSO READ | 'Allow girls to take Rashtriya Indian Military College entrance exam': SC to Centre