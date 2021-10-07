SRCC concludes placement with highest package of Rs 25 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The summer internship offered also witnessed an upward tick, with highest stipend at Rs 1.5 lakh per month

SRCC Placement 2021: Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce recently concluded the placement session. The highest package offered is Rs 25 lakh. Over 350 offers were made from over 100 recruiters, with the average compensation scaling up to Rs 8.3 lakh.

According to SRCC, there is a record 32.34 per cent increment in the gross value of offers this year. The summer internship offered also witnessed an upward tick, with highest stipend at Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while the average stipend offered was Rs 34,000 per month.

The consulting firms which hired students are- McKinsey and Company, Bain Capability Network, financial institutions like Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and several first-time highest category recruiters including Kepler Cannon, Accenture Strategy.

“We were a bit skeptical initially due to the economic recession, our fears turned out to be unfounded as the number of placement recruiters and the number of offers reached an all-time high. Moreover, as the competition for hiring the best talent intensifies, many recruiters have resorted to the PPO route, leading to 22 PPOs in this season," SRCC placement cell said.