Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process for 280 engineering executive trainee posts end today

NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process for 280 engineering executive trainee posts end today

The recruitment drive will be held for 280 vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ntpccareers.net.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2021 18:53 IST
ntpccareers.net, ntpc.co.in, NTPC recruitment, NTPC recruitment 2021, NTPC jobs,
Image Source : FILE

The recruitment drive will be held for 280 vacant posts

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will close the application process for the Engineering Executive Trainees posts on June 10. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ntpccareers.net. 

The recruitment drive will be held for 280 vacant posts. 

NTPC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Mechanical: 126 

Electrical: 98 

Electronics/Instrumentation trainee: 56 

Age limit: The upper age limit for the general, EWS category candidate is 27 years. For reserved category candidates, there is no age relaxation. 

Application fee: The application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS post is Rs 300, while there is no application fee charged for  SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category.  

How to apply for NTPC posts 

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net 

Step 2: Click on the application process link 

Step 3: Fill the application form and submit 

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references.  

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X