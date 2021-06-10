NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process for 280 engineering executive trainee posts end today

Image Source : FILE The recruitment drive will be held for 280 vacant posts

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will close the application process for the Engineering Executive Trainees posts on June 10. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive will be held for 280 vacant posts.

NTPC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mechanical: 126

Electrical: 98

Electronics/Instrumentation trainee: 56

Age limit: The upper age limit for the general, EWS category candidate is 27 years. For reserved category candidates, there is no age relaxation.

Application fee: The application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS post is Rs 300, while there is no application fee charged for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category.

How to apply for NTPC posts

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the application form and submit

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references.