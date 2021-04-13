NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process ends soon, check vacancy details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Application process for NTPC post will be closed on April 15.

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the executive and specialist posts, which will be closed on April 15. Interested candidates can apply at ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies, 25 posts for Executive (safety), Executive (IT)- 8 posts, Senior executive- 1 post, Specialist- 1 post.

NTPC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess an engineering degree in Electronics/ IT/ Computer Science with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Age limit: The upper age limit for specialist post is 55 years, senior executive is 45 years, and executive post is 35 years.

Application fee: The application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS post is Rs 300, while there is no application fee charged for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category.

How to apply for NTPC posts

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the application form and submit

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references.