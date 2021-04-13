Tuesday, April 13, 2021
     
NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process ends soon, check vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies, 25 posts for Executive (safety), Executive (IT)- 8 posts, Senior executive- 1 post, Specialist- 1 post.

New Delhi Published on: April 13, 2021 18:12 IST
Application process for NTPC post will be closed on April 15. 

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the executive and specialist posts, which will be closed on April 15. Interested candidates can apply at ntpccareers.net. 

The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies, 25 posts for Executive (safety), Executive (IT)- 8 posts, Senior executive- 1 post, Specialist- 1 post. 

NTPC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess an engineering degree in Electronics/ IT/  Computer Science with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. 

Age limit: The upper age limit for specialist post is 55 years, senior executive is 45 years, and executive post is 35 years. 

Application fee: The application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS post is Rs 300, while there is no application fee charged for  SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category. 

How to apply for NTPC posts 

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net 

Step 2: Click on the application process link 

Step 3: Fill the application form and submit 

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references. 

