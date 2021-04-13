NTPC recruitment 2021: Application process ends soon, check vacancy details

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the executive and specialist posts, which will be closed on April 15. Interested candidates can apply at ntpccareers.net.
The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies, 25 posts for Executive (safety), Executive (IT)- 8 posts, Senior executive- 1 post, Specialist- 1 post.
NTPC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess an engineering degree in Electronics/ IT/ Computer Science with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.
Age limit: The upper age limit for specialist post is 55 years, senior executive is 45 years, and executive post is 35 years.
Application fee: The application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS post is Rs 300, while there is no application fee charged for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category.
How to apply for NTPC posts
Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net
Step 2: Click on the application process link
Step 3: Fill the application form and submit
Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references.