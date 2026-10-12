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INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Oppn leaders to march to SC today, seek CEC's resignation, halt to SIR

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, will march to the apex court, aiming to submit a memorandum to CJI Surya Kumar over alleged 'vote chori' and seeking a halt to the nationwide SIR drive.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi/ File photo
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi/ File photo Image Source : ANI

The INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over 'vote chori' allegations and a pause to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march would be led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they would never be able to silence India's voice.

Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, also took a dig at the Centre over Delhi Police's crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitators and said the opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court with "love, brotherhood and patriotism".

Kant had earlier rejected Gandhi's meeting request, saying the issues he sought to discuss are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Gandhi is expected to be joined by Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. 

Before INDIA bloc leaders march, security has once again been tightened in Central Delhi, with police maintaining a strong presence at key areas. The police have also issued an advisory for Monday and requested people to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates at six stations: Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. These stations would remain shut till 4 pm on Monday.

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No barricading or internet shutdown, metro services to run normally: SC to Delhi Police on CJP's protest

Live updates :INDIA Bloc March To Supreme Court

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  • 9:26 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress leaders gather at Bhupinder Hooda's Delhi residence

    Haryana Congress leaders, including MLAs and MPs, have gathered at the residence of senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Delhi. Together, they will join INDIA bloc's protest march to the Supreme Court today.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    No barricading or internet shutdown, metro services to run normally: SC to Delhi Police on CJP's protest

    The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Centre and the Delhi Police to remove all barricades placed in view of protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) unless "absolutely warranted", and ensure that metro services function normally in the national capital. Further, the court directed that no internet disruptions should take place.

    During a special hearing, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the cops must ensure that the movement of people is restored to normal, noting that the public cannot be prevented from carrying out work related to their professions. Moreover, the court also directed that those gathering peacefully shall not be illegally detained. Read more.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security heightened near Mandi House

    Ahead of INDIA bloc's protest march to Supreme Court on Monday, the security has been heightened at Barakhamba Road near Mandi House, and RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel have been deployed.

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened near Janpath

    Ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court, the security has been heightened near the Janpath and other areas, with Delhi Police deploying additional personnel.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened near Jantar Mantar

    While opposition leaders are planning to march to the Supreme Court, security also remains tightened near Jantar Mantar. The CJP workers and supporters had planned a protest at the Jantar Mantar, but failed following a massive detention of its leaders.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Six metro stations closed

    Before the march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit gates of six stations will remain closed: Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. The entry and exit gates here would remain shut between 6 am and 4 pm.

    "Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026," the DMRC said, "Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations." 

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Traffic curbs in Delhi

    Ahead of the march, the Delhi Traffic Police has said traffic restrictions and diversions may be implemented at various locations across Delhi on Monday. It said the commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

    "Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement," it said.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Opposition leaders to join march

    Rahul Gandhi is expected to be joined by Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the march to the Supreme Court.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rahul seeks removal of Gyanesh Kumar, end to 'vote chori'

    Before the march, Rahul Gandhi released a video on X and said the march to the Supreme Court would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state. He said the opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court with "love, brotherhood and patriotism".

    "Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us," he said on Sunday.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    INDIA bloc to march to Supreme Court today

    Leaders of INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to CJI Surya Kumar over opposition's 'vote chori' allegations, complaint against nationwide SIR drive and demanding a resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The march would be led by Rahul Gandhi.

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