INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Oppn leaders to march to SC today, seek CEC's resignation, halt to SIR

The INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over 'vote chori' allegations and a pause to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march would be led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they would never be able to silence India's voice.

Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, also took a dig at the Centre over Delhi Police's crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitators and said the opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court with "love, brotherhood and patriotism".

Kant had earlier rejected Gandhi's meeting request, saying the issues he sought to discuss are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Gandhi is expected to be joined by Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Before INDIA bloc leaders march, security has once again been tightened in Central Delhi, with police maintaining a strong presence at key areas. The police have also issued an advisory for Monday and requested people to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates at six stations: Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. These stations would remain shut till 4 pm on Monday.

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