'Will be ruthless': Abhishek Sharma opens up on team India's approach after third T20I victory over WI

The Indian team registered a brilliant victory as they took on the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on October 11th for the clash, and the Men in Blue managed to register a 14-run victory in the clash.

It is interesting to note that the clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first. Performing brilliantly, the side posted a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game, and it was thanks to the knock of star batter Abhishek Sharma that helped India win the game.

Opening the innings, Abhishek amassed 69 runs in just 30 deliveries as India posted a huge total on the board. After the game, Abhishek also came forward and opened up on his approach as he came out to bat.

“West Indies is such a team, you can never say that the match has come to us against them. This was also in our mind, because we saw in the last match that the batters who come, the conditions here, it is very easy for them to take a match [away] from anywhere,” Abhishek Sharma was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“So it was in our minds, when we were playing, we were talking about this in the huddle that we will be ruthless, we will not leave, and we will not give a single chance for a comeback. So it was in our minds, when we were playing, we were talking about this in the huddle that we will be ruthless, we will not leave, and we will not give a single chance for a comeback,” he added.

India to take on the West Indies next in Hyderabad

With three T20Is done, the two sides will be meeting next in Hyderabad. India and the West Indies will take on each other in the fourth T20I of the series next at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 14th. With India leading the series, the side will look for another good showing and will hope to seal the series as they take on the Windies in the fourth T20I.

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