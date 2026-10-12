CCTV footage shows Houthi missile attack on Riyadh airport that killed 13

Riyadh:

CCTV footage from inside Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has captured the moment of a reported Houthi missile attack, showing the impact inside the terminal complex. The strike, which Saudi authorities blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others, with several victims said to be in critical condition.

The footage shows the moment the attack struck the airport area, bringing renewed attention to the growing security threat facing aviation infrastructure in the Gulf amid the wider Iran war. The attack was reported to have hit a complex housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights.

Take a look at the CCTV footage from inside Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport :

13 killed and 309 injured in airport attack

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said the October 10 attack killed 13 people and injured 309 others, including several who were in critical condition. The victims included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured were taken to several hospitals for treatment.

A regional official said the missile struck the airport complex housing Terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights. The attack also caused damage to airport facilities, with authorities assessing the extent of the destruction. The Saudi-led coalition described the strike as a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowed a firm response.

Airport operations suspended, flights diverted

Airport operations were suspended following the attack as authorities assessed the damage and checked the safety of the facilities. The airport reportedly had a heavy police presence, with entrances blocked and flights diverted to other locations.

Several international airlines had already suspended or adjusted services to Riyadh and other Saudi airports amid the escalating security situation. Air India, flydubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines were among the carriers that had announced disruptions. Countries including the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Canada also warned their citizens to avoid the airport.

The Houthis had warned airlines about operating in Saudi airspace, describing it as a theatre for their military operations. The latest attack has raised fresh concerns over the safety of civilian aviation infrastructure as fighting intensifies across the region.

Trump considers possible US involvement

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was considering whether the United States should join Saudi strikes against the Houthis. Speaking after the attack, Trump said a decision would be made after assessing the latest developments.

The Saudi-led coalition accused the Iran-backed rebels of carrying out the strike. The Houthis had not immediately issued a statement about the specific attack, although they had claimed responsibility for attacks earlier in the week on King Khalid International Airport that killed three Saudis, including a pilot.

The latest escalation comes as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, supported by the coalition, intensify operations against the Houthis. The rebels have made gains along the Red Sea, a strategically important corridor for global shipping.

Saudi Arabia faces growing security pressure

The repeated attacks on Saudi airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure have increased pressure on the kingdom to strengthen its air defences. Regional officials have previously said Saudi Arabia was running low on missile interceptors and had sought air-defence assistance from France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt.

The conflict also threatens regional trade and energy supplies. Saudi Arabia is the world's leading oil exporter, while the Red Sea provides a crucial shipping route and an alternative corridor to the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest airport strike marks a significant escalation in the conflict, with CCTV footage now providing a stark view of the impact inside the terminal. The incident has intensified concerns about the risks to civilian infrastructure as the confrontation involving Saudi Arabia, the Houthis and Iran continues.

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