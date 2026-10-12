Why is CJI Surya Kant not meeting Rahul Gandhi? Here's what he said ahead of INDIA bloc's march

Day after refusing to meet INDIA bloc leaders over issues such as alleged 'vote chori' and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday that the doors of Supreme Court remains open to everyone, while outlining why he couldn't meet the opposition alliance.

"I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet," he told reporters in Delhi. "The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday, but the Chief Justice refused to meet them after he stressed that similar matters are sub judice on the judicial side in the Supreme Court.

In their letter to Kant, Gandhi and Kharge said they wanted to hand a memorandum seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and an end to alleged 'vote chori'.

Now, Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, is preparing to march to the Supreme Court to submit the opposition's memorandum to Kant. He will likely be joined by other opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Gandhi also posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, targeting the Centre and said the opposition will not be intimidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Furthermore, he said Monday's march will be joined by all "Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state".

"Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons.This is not the India we want," he said, "Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us."

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CJI rejects Rahul Gandhi's meeting request over 'vote chori' ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court