After 'Sunny Leone', Bihar STET exam has Malayalam actress as candidate

Bihar STET result 2021: Following Sunny Leone row back in 2019, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is being widely criticised after the result sheet attached with an actress' photograph went viral on social media. The merit list of a TET candidate's score card doing rounds on social media has the photograph of Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran, instead of the candidate Rishikesh Kumar.

The STET result on pending subjects Urdu, Sanskrit and Social Science was released on June 21, and the result was earlier announced on March 12. Kumar earlier registered a complaint for photo correction in his admit card in January last year, as per a report.

The social media is flooded with criticism of BSEB, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the Nitish Kumar government through his tweet. “After topping Sunny Leone in junior engineering exam, now Anupama Parameswaran has been passed in state STET exam. With scam in every exam and recruitment process, Nitish ji is destroying future of crores of youth. He takes one decade to complete one recruitment process, that too indulged with scam,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, in 2019, the 27-year-old girl who topped the merit list of the junior engineer (JE) exam was named as Sunny Leone. The topper Leone is a 27-year-old single woman with five years of work experience. Her father is Leona Leone and she belongs to the unreserved category.

