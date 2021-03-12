Bihar STET 2019 Result declared. Direct link to check

Bihar STET 2019 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET Result 2019 today (March 12). Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2019 can check their results on official website-- biharboardonline.com.
Bihar STET Result 2019: How to check
- Visit the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link, "Bihar STET Result 2019"
- Enter your credentials on the login page that opens
- Your STET Result 2019 will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Bihar STET Result 2019: Direct link to check