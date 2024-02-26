Jammu and Kashmir: People's Conference chief Sajad Lone to contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Peoples Conference President Sajjad Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) has nominated Party President Sajad Lone as its candidate for the Baramulla parliamentary seat.

Party General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari said that after holding discussions with all stakeholders the party has decided to field President Sajad Gani Lone from Baramulla.

“We will fight only where we believe we can win on our own,” he said.

He said that it has been decided that the party will not contest in the Jammu region.

Party to decide to contest on two other seats later

The party also said it will take a decision on the other two seats in the Kashmir valley in due course of time.

"In response to the duty assigned to me by the party to hold discussions with party leaders, and ascertain the best possible way forward in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, I have had extensive discussions over the past two weeks. I met all constituency heads and block level leaders," secretary general of the party, Imran Ansari said in a post on X.

"We will take a call about other seats based on our limited resources and also how best to defeat the common enemy of the people of J and K. Apart from Baramulla, we will fight only where we believe we can win on our own and either seek support or give support respectively to any party best suited to defeat the biggest enemy of the people of J and K," he said.

For the Baramulla Parliamentary seat, the leadership and the rank and file of the party have overwhelmingly endorsed the candidature of the party president Sajad Gani Lone, Ansari said.

"It is with great pleasure I formally announce that Mr Sajad Lone has acceded to the demand of the party. He will be the candidate of the party from Baramulla Parliamentary seat," the PC secretary-general said.

"We all wish him the best and believe that the fiercest speeches on the floor of the parliament, advocating the just cause of our people will finally be delivered by Mr Sajad Lone after a painful wait of 7 decades. The people of J and K will finally get the chance to roar," Ansari, an influential Shia leader, said on X.

