Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi 'hesitant' to contest from BJP-rules states, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress leader is 'hesitant' to contest from the BJP-ruled states. He refuting all the claims that Rahul Gandhi is putting up a 'brave fight' against the BJP. He further alleged that Gandhi seeks refuge in states with considerably high minority population.

Azad took a dig at Gandhi and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, referring to them as "spoon-fed kids" rather than politicians, and said that both have done nothing on their own.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? While Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP, his actions suggest otherwise. Why fly from the BJP-ruled states and seek refuge in minority-dominated ones?" Azad said while addressing public meetings in Sangaldan, Ukhral areas of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Azad, who is campaigning in support of his party candidate G M Saroori, criticised the party for what he called "reluctance" to engage in direct confrontations and a "tendency to seek out safe seats" where minority populations are sizeable. "They have not made personal sacrifices in life and are merely enjoying political legacies inherited from figures like Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah. Both have done nothing on their own," he added.