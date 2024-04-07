Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti to contest against Ghulam Nabi Azad from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti to contest against Ghulam Nabi Azad from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections. There are a total of five parliamentary seats in the union territory.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Srinagar Updated on: April 07, 2024 16:19 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024, Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief  Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, the party announced on Sunday.

Mufi will be contesting against Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference (NC) and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Mir Fayaz to contest from Baramulla

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said that the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni. They also said that the PDP will extend its support to the Congress on two seats in the Jammu region, namely Udhampur and Jammu.

Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024

 As per the Election Commission, the voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. 

Phase 1, April 19: Udhampur

Phase 2, April 26: Jammu
Phase 3, May 7: Anantnag-Rajouri 
Phase 4, May 13: 1 seat - Srinagar 
Phase 5, May 20: Baramulla

In Ladakh, which has just one Parliamentary seat, the election here will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

(With PTI inputs)

