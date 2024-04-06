J-K: BJP in talks with Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari to finalise alliance for Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections. There are a total of five parliamentary seats in the union territory. Elections in Srinagar and Baramulla will be held in the fourth and fifth phases.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: April 06, 2024 14:33 IST
Peoples' Conference Sajad Lone and Jammu-Kashmir Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Peoples' Conference Sajad Lone and Jammu-Kashmir Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) in-charge Tarun Chugh is meeting Peoples' Conference Sajad Lone and Jammu-Kashmir Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari to finalise the agreement on the pre-poll alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources informed.

Sources said that Tarun Chugh is already in Srinagar for the meeting with Sajad Lone and Altaf Bukhari.

According to reports, BJP is likely to stay away from polls in Kashmir and support Altaf Bukhari and Sajad Lone in Srinagar and Baramulla. Azad is already in touch with the saffron party's leadership.

Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in the first five phases as the Union Territory has a total of five seats. Srinagar will vote in the fourth phase on May 13 and Baramulla in fifth phase on May 20.

More to follow...

