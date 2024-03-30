Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lok Sabha election 2024: Security forces hold flag marches across Kashmir

Security forces conducted flag marches across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to instil a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said. Of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Anantnag-Rajouri will go to polls on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

The marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in various districts, including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora and Budgam, officials said.

The flag marches are part of an area domination exercise and saw the participation of senior officers and jawans, they added. A police spokesperson said the objective of the flag marches was to instil confidence in the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear.

