Avalanche hits Hung area of Sonamarg, no casualties reported yet

An avalanche occurred in the Hung area of Sonmarg in the GAnderbal district on Friday, police officials said. Although no casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, there has been no damage to any property, as per the police.

A police team was immediately sent to the spot after under the direction of SSP Ganderbal. The team successfully rescued two vehicles that were stuck under the avalanche.

Earlier in the week, the Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir was blocked due to multiple snow avalanches. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow avalanche-hit area.

In February, a group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches were safely rescued, officials said.

