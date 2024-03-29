Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 10 dead after cab falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Ramban.

Jammu-Kashmir news: At least ten passengers died after a cab fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district today (March 29), officials said.

Officials added that a cab travelling on the way from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district late Thursday evening.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said. Ten people have died, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are at the spot. The bodies of 10 passengers have been recovered amid heavy rains, the officials said.

They said that the car's driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

"A relief and rescue operation was immediately launched. Due to rain and darkness, the rescue operation has still not been able to trace the ill-fated vehicle and its occupants."

"Rescue operation was restarted with the first light on Friday morning," officials said.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

