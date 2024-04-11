Jammu and Kashmir: Three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit arrested in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BARAMULLAPOLICE The accused were banned by the Baramulla Police based on intelligence input.

Security forces apprehended three individuals suspected of having ties to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to the police, the suspects were found in possession of three hand grenades.

A police spokesperson said they received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation were moving in Baramulla town with an intention to target security forces.

The three identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo, and Faheem Ahmad Mir were allegedly providing information about security force movements, the spokesman said. He said their intentions was to disturb peace in Baramulla in view of upcoming polls. A case under various sections of the UA(P)Act has been registered against them.

Encounter in Pulwama

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, police said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed, the police said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, they added. "Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter.

ALSO READ: Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, one terrorist killed, arms and ammunition recovered