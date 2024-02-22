CBI raids former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik's premises in Hydroelectric project case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik during an event.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at more than 30 locations, including properties associated with former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory.

Alleged corruption in hydel project contract

The case revolves around purported corruption in awarding civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP), valued at Rs. 2,200 crore. Officials have indicated that the searches are part of an ongoing probe into the matter.

Claims by Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik, who served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs. 300 crore for approving two files, including one related to the 624-megawatt Kiru project, situated along the Chenab river in Kishtwar district.

Previous search operations and recoveries

Last month, the federal agency conducted searches at approximately eight locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, yielding digital devices, computers, property documents, and incriminating documents, along with cash exceeding Rs. 21 lakh.

Background of the case

The case was registered following a referral from the J&K government against the then chairman, managing director, and directors of CVPPPL, a private company, and other unidentified individuals. It was alleged that the tendering process for civil works concerning the Kiru hydroelectric project did not adhere to e-tendering guidelines.

Allegations of procedural irregularities

The FIR highlighted deviations from decisions taken during board meetings of CVPPPL regarding re-tendering through e-tendering with reverse auction. Despite a resolution in the 47th board meeting for re-tendering, subsequent decisions were purportedly not implemented, leading to the tender being awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd, as alleged in the FIR.

