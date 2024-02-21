Five special courts for trials under NDPS Act to be set up in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jammu: The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has given the green single to establish five special courts dedicated to conducting trials related to cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act within the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

These special courts will be established in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, as well as in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, and Baramulla in the Kashmir valley. The initiative is expected to have an annual financial impact of Rs 4.65 crore for the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

He said that the administrative council, chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu, approved the establishment of the five Special Courts. This includes the allocation of posts, supporting staff, and infrastructure necessary for conducting trials related to offences under the NDPS Act.

The decision to create the special courts was in compliance with the orders of the High Court, the spokesman said.

The resolution from a committee of judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court proposes the creation of special courts in districts where the backlog of NDPS cases exceeds 500. This recommendation has also received approval from the Chief Justice.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: J-K: Muzaffar Hussain Baig lauds PM Modi, backs his prediction of BJP winning 370 seats in LS polls 2024

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah congratulates PM Modi, railway ministry for launching new projects in state