J-K: Muzaffar Hussain Baig lauds PM Modi, backs his prediction of BJP winning 370 seats in LS polls 2024

PM Modi in Jammu Kashmir: Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Hussain Baig today (February 20) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the lives of people in India has changed under his regime. Baig said he strongly believes in Prime Minister Modi's remarks that the BJP would secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Muzaffar Baig described the prime minister's speech at a rally in Jammu as historic.

"If you cannot trust PM Modi's word on 370 seats in the LS polls, how can you trust my words? It BJP getting 370 seats and NDA getting 400 seats in LS polls will happen," Baig told media on the sidelines of PM Modi's rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was responding to a question about whether the BJP would benefit from the development agenda and whether he believed that Prime Minister Modi's prediction of 370 seats would become a reality in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said the BJP will definitely benefit from it in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Muzaffar Hussain participates in PM Modi's rally

Baig, who participated in Prime Minister Modi's rally, said, "His speech was a masterpiece. Today, he spoke in detail about development. People are benefiting from it, and their lives are changing."

He further said that electricity has reached distant areas that were in darkness for years and the areas without water supply or roads now have both. Hospitals have been established in remote areas, he added.

"I am from a village and I am witnessing development all around," he said.

Baig credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir due to his bold and compassionate decisions. "It was not just bold but also compassionate. No one in the past has done as much work as he has done. When he came to power, he started the journey of development, and today, it has reached its zenith," he said.

Baig further said that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is in favour of terrorism now. "Even the dynastic rulers are not in favour of terrorism," he said.

