Blow to Farooq Abdullah as several top National Conference leaders join BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir politics: In a big jolt to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region, several prominent leaders National Conference including its Kathua district president, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Many supporters and district office bearers also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP.

They officially joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, where they were warmly received by Ravinder Raina, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, along with other leaders.

National Conference's Kathua district chief joins BJP

Sanjeev Khajuria, also known as Romi Khajuria, a senior leader and District President of Kathua (Rural) of the National Conference, has been associated with the party for the past 35 years. He, along with his district and Mandal office bearers, as well as hundreds of supporters, joined the BJP.

Khajuria highlighted the ground-level impact of the Modi government's welfare schemes and hailed the prime minister's leadership for India's standing on the global stage. "People are benefitted by the Modi government welfare schemes at the ground level. Modi ji has made every Indian proud across the borders and the new world order sees India with high hopes now."

'BJP committed to the welfare of people'

During the programme, Raina highlighted the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, irrespective of region or religion. He said that BJP has worked for the welfare of people irrespective of region and religion.

Recalling party stalwarts like Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and others he said that the party has always served the people with nationalist feelings in heart.

"The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Raina said. The BJP leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing the nation's unity and progress to his "dedicated efforts".

Senior BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana highlighted the BJP's inclusive approach, saying every new entrant is welcomed into its fold with love and camaraderie.

Kavinder Gupta urges BJP cadres to strengthen party at booth level

At a separate event, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta called on party cadres to strengthen the party's presence at the booth level to ensure victory in the upcoming electoral contests.

Speaking at a gathering where many women joined the party, Gupta underscored the BJP's dedication to serving the people and tackling the challenges confronting Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the significance of engaging with voters, particularly women and youth, to counter the narratives put forth by opposition parties.

Senior leader Rekha Mahajan extended a warm welcome to the new members and urged them to work diligently to bolster the BJP's grassroots support at the booth level.

(With PTI inputs)

