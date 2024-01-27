Srinagar: 120 ‘shikara’ boats at Dal Lake decorated in Tricolour on Republic Day | Watch scenic video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shikara decorated at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Republic Day

Republic Day: In what shows a changing spectacle of Jammu and Kashmir, a mesmerising video of rooftops of 120 ‘shikara’ boats on Dal Lake in Srinagar, decorated in the colours of Indian flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day, was shared by the District administration on Friday (January 26). The visuals, captured by the drone, showed the Dal Lake and its heart-throbbing view from a height capturing the picturesque scene of the ‘Heaven on Earth’. The heart-melting tune of the national anthem played in the background of the video which added a sense of motivation for the change Kashmir is undergoing.

WATCH VIDEO:

The 'shikara' boat riders were seen sitting inside the boat.

Republic Day celebration in Kashmir

Republic Day was celebrated across Kashmir on Friday with functions held at all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security arrangements, officials said.

The main function was held at the Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium here and advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajesh Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest and presided over the function.

Braving cold, contingents of the police, CRPF, SSB, NCC and school children took part in the march past where Bhatnagar took the salute.

After the parade, artists from various parts of the union territory performed at the cultural event.

While security force personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth passage of the functions, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer check posts set up to regulate traffic.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Snowfall returns to Kashmir after 2-month-long dry spell | WATCH

ALSO READ | J-K: Shikara makes way through thin ice sheet on Dal Lake as Srinagar records coldest night | WATCH