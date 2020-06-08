Yoga for Asthma: Swami Ramdev shares effective yogasanas, pranayam for treatment of the disease

Around 24 million people worldwide suffer from the problem of asthma. On the other hand, about 20 crore people in India are suffering from this disease. Many people get genetic asthma, where there are others who get this disease due to allergies also. If asthma is not treated at the right time, it takes the form of an attack, which can be fatal to your health. According to Swami Ramdev, yoga has a great power through which you can easily get rid of asthma. In a special segment on IndiaTV, the yoga guru shares some yogasanas by which asthma patients can keep themselves fit forever.

Pranayam for asthma patients:

Bhastrika- By doing this pranayama, oxygen flows properly throughout the body. With which you will get relief from diabetes as well as many other diseases. Start it from 1 minute to about 3 minutes.

Kapalabhati- By doing this pranayama, beta cells of the pancreas become active again due to which insulin is rapidly produced. Apart from this, metabolism is increased which keeps blood circulation fine. The respiratory system is strong. Immunity of the body increases. The toxin comes out of the body.

Bhramari - To do this pranayama, first sit in the state of Sukhasana or Padmasana. Now let's take a deep breath inside. Breathing first, keep your fingers in the frontal. In which 3 fingers close the eyes. Close the ear with the thumb. They close their mouths and sing 'Oom'. This pranayama must be done 5 to 7 times. Recharge the body in 5 minutes. Reduce insomnia, anger and anxiety. Increase body power.

Anulom Vilom- First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the smallest finger on the left nostril and put the thumb on the right nostril. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour. Performing this pranayama is considered best for chronic disease, stress, depression, heart. Apart from this, it also maintains the muscular system. Do this for 10 to 15 minutes.

Surya Namaskar- It keeps the whole body fit. It is very good for asthma patients. Those who could do it should do this pranayama. Do this asana comfortably.

Udgith - To perform this pranayama, sit down in Padmasana or Sukhasana and chant 'Oom' with a calm mind. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like gall disease, metallic disease, high blood pressure. Along with this, the lungs remain healthy.

Yogasanas for asthma patients:

Ustrasana - This yoga body keeps lungs healthy. Apart from this, every problem related to the lungs is overcome.

Ardha-Ustrasana - If you are not able to do Utsasana then you can do this Yogasana. It also helps in controlling asthma.

Ardh Matsyendrasana- By doing this asana, obesity is reduced. High BP is controlled. Your spine is strong. Along with this, liver and kidney are also healthy.

Gaumukhasana - By doing this asana, your muscles twitch. With which your lungs remain healthy.

Makarasan- This asana increases the capacity of the lungs. You will get benefit from pain of waist, knees etc. Benefits stomach problems. Control blood pressure. Help you lose weight.

Bhujangasana- This asana is beneficial for asthma patients. Performing this asana causes a stretch in the lungs. Also, oxygen reaches the lungs.

Shalabhasana- By doing this asana, your lungs become active. Due to which the problem of asthma is controlled.

Pawanmuktasana- By doing this Yogasan, the fat of the stomach is reduced. Get rid of obesity, keep your heart healthy Keep the blood circulation right. Along with this, strengthen the spine.

Uttanapadasana - Activate the liver, Stretches the neck muscles. Stress relieves depression. Also, keep lungs healthy.

Naukasana - Removes indigestion. The waist and abdomen shape up. In addition, it keeps kidney and liver healthy.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage