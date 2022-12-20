Yearender 2022: Top 5 weight loss diets of the year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 weight loss diets of the year 2022

As we are nearing the end of the year 2022, many people might be eager to know all about the trends and favorites of the year in different categories. Weight loss diet is one such category that is most looked up throughout the year. From ketogenic to Mediterranean and vegan diets, let us have a look at the best weight loss diet plans of the year.

1. Ketogenic diet

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein and very low-carbohydrate diet. Carbohydrates are the body's preferred source of energy, but on a strict ketogenic diet, less than 5% of energy intake is from carbohydrates. The reduction of carbohydrates puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis. Ketosis is when the body starts breaking down stored fat into molecules called ketone bodies to use for energy, in the absence of circulating blood sugar from food.

2. DASH diet

The DASH diet is low in salt and rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean protein. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The diet was first created to help lower high blood pressure. It is also a healthy way to lose weight. This is not just a traditional low-salt diet. The DASH diet emphasizes foods high in calcium, potassium, and magnesium, and fiber, which, when combined, help lower blood pressure.

3. Atkins diet

Cardiologist Robert Atkins created the Atkins diet in the 1960s. He believed that carbohydrates not fat were responsible for health problems and weight gain. As a result, his diet focused on eating plenty of fat, some protein and very few carbs. This diet doesn’t limit the amount of fat you can eat. And you won’t have to count calories or measure portion sizes. The Atkins diet severely restricts carbs, especially in the early stages. It uses a tracking method called net carbs, which is the total number of carbs minus their fiber content in grams.

4. Detox Diet

A detox diet refers to a dietary regimen involving alterations in consumption habits to eliminate toxins and other contaminants from the body. A typical detox diet involves a period of fasting, followed by a strict diet of raw vegetables, water, fruits, and juices. In addition, some detox diets include herbs, supplements, and colon-cleansing food items. Fast-paced lifestyles, poor food choices, pollution, and exposure to harmful chemicals lead to toxin accumulation in the body. These are chemicals that harm the body. Detox dieting helps to get rid of these toxins.

5. Mediterranean Diet

Inspired by the eating habits of people living near the Mediterranean sea, this diet comprises immense healthy good items such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seafood. It is a heart-healthy diet plan which focuses on healthy fats, whole grains and other nutritious foods. It includes fewer ultra-processed food items and is named one of the healthiest diets in the world.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

