Coronavirus: Know 2022's most affected countries due to Covid 19

The year 2022 started with the end of the second wave of Coronavirus (Covid 2nd wave) and the beginning of the third wave (Covid 3rd wave) across the world. But, this year is ending with a new wave of Corona in China. Yes, talking about the recent situation, even today 5,242 people have died in China due to Corona. According to the news agency Reuters, there have been 383,175 cases of corona in China in the last 24 hours and there is news that there is no space in hospitals and people are being treated on the ground. The morgue is full of dead bodies.

Corona kept coming back intermittently throughout the year

By reading the above report, you must have understood that this year Corona kept coming back. With this low back, the cases of corona continued to increase rapidly all over the world. According to the report of WHO, today i.e. till 19 December 2022, 6,645,812 people have died due to corona worldwide (Global Number of deaths). Apart from this, 649,038,437 confirmed cases of corona have also been reported. Out of which the top 5 countries include:

1. USA - Total cases: 98,525,870, Death - 1,077,129

2. India - Total cases: 44,676,087, Death - 530,674

3. France - Total cases: 37,716,837, Death - 156,731

4. Germany )- Total cases: 36,980,883, Death-159,884

5. Brazil- Total cases: 35,751,411, Death-691,449

Corona's fear knocked on our doors in these months of 2022

1. From January to March 2022

From January to March 2022, new cases of corona kept coming in America, France and India. During this, most of the talks happened on Delta Variant and Omicron Variant. During this time, when the lockdown was ending all over the world, the graph was wavy and a sudden increase and decrease in cases were observed.

2. From April to June 2022

Then suddenly in the second week of April came the news of the increase in corona cases. During this time there was talk of the third wave of Corona in some parts of America and Africa, where, due to non-vaccination, the outbreak of Omicron Variant (Sub Variant) BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 in people. seen. During this time there was news that the fourth wave of Corona would come to India, but nothing like this happened. Yes, intermittently few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 were reported in cities with large populations like Maharashtra and Delhi.

3. From July to November 2022, the graph of Covid came down worldwide

From July to November 2022, the graph of corona started falling all over the world. People completely returned to their normal life and during this time people got the corona vaccine.

4. Corona wreaks havoc once again in China in December 2022

The end of the year has come and this month the havoc of Corona is being seen once again in China. Situation is that it is believed that in the coming 90 days, 10% of the population of the earth will get corona infected. However, the condition of China is very bad at this time and thousands of people are dying there every day from this infection and this graph may get worse in the coming days, i.e. at the beginning of the year 2023.

