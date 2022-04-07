World Health Day 2022: Yoga Mahotsav, organised by Ministry of Ayush, kickstarts at Delhi's Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People performing Yoga at Red Fort in Delhi

The Ministry of Ayush is celebrating Yoga Amrit Mahotsav on World Health Day on April 7. The Ministry, along with its stakeholders, has initiated a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (June 21) on April 7 with a grand programme for the demonstration of common yoga protocols at the Red Fort.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to be the chief guest at the programme, which will be attended by Union ministers, Members of Parliament and Ambassadors from various countries, prominent sports celebrities and Yoga proponents. India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has also been invited to be a part of the Yoga Amrit Mahotsav event which will be held at Delhi's Red Fort. Every year, the main event of the International Day of Yoga is a mass Yoga demonstration which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The preparations for IDY 2022 are already underway.

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said that the worldwide acceptance of yoga is a matter of pride for the country. Yoga has been accepted as an integral part of the cultural and spiritual heritage, he said, adding that the preparations for the International Day of Yoga are in progress in full swing. It is worth mentioning that 75 days countdown is an important event in observation of the International Day of Yoga every year.

The Ministry expects to inspire a mass movement for good health and wellbeing through yoga during the 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, which will be observed at 75 iconic sites across the country as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking 75 years of India's Independence.