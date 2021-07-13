Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What to keep in mind for good heart health post angioplasty

Poor lifestyle and dietary choices are two of the primary causes of coronary heart disease. While Covid-19 has impacted healthcare delivery across all specialties, cardiologists and heart surgeons have been cautioning regarding the virus' impact on a person's heart health, with or without surgery.

According to Sanjeeb Roy, senior intervention cardiologist, Jaipur, cases of poor heart health are increasing rapidly in the country. If the patient sees symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, then the patient is at a risk of a cardiac arrest or heart attack, if there is a severe blockage in the arteries, it is treated by angioplasty or bypass surgery.

An angioplasty is an interventional procedure in which a stent is implanted in the patient without surgery. But sometimes even after having a stent implant, the patient may have to face some complications. According to one study, after implanting a normal metallic frame stent, there is a 15 to 30 per cent chance of it coming back. Apart from this, the patient has to take blood thinning medicines for life, which also affects their quality of life.

However, to reduce all these complications, new technology like implanted stents will dissolve in the artery after two to three years. Biodegradable scaffold stent technology is very effective in reducing the complications after angioplasty. This stent will dissolve in the artery two to three years after it is implanted and the patient's artery will return to its natural position, says the doctor.

"The biggest advantage of this to the patient is that there is no problem of affecting the functionality of the artery due to the placement of the stent. On the other hand, if there is a blockage back in his artery, then he can have angioplasty again. The biodegradable scaffold stent is a technology that does not use a metallic frame. This stent is made of polymers that will automatically dissolve in the body after two to three years of implantation."

"Advantages of biodegradable scaffold stents are: After the stent has dissolved, the patient will not need to take blood thinners for a long time; If there is a need to do angioplasty back in the same artery in the future, then there are no problems related to having stents already; Due to metallic stent implant, there will be no problems in tests like MRI, CT scan in this stent; The patient will feel psychological relief that there is no implant in his body," says Sanjeeb Roy, while mentioning a new technology.

Here's what to keep in mind for good heart health post angioplasty:

* Avoid driving for a few weeks, and even riding in the car for long distances. As your body needs time to recuperate, make sure you're using pillows to prop yourself up and are supporting the delicate parts of your chest post-surgery.

* Do not be in a rush to head back to an intense, high-stress life. Make sure your day has periods of activity interspersed with adequate periods of rest. Make sure you are working in an environment that can allow you to lie down, if need be.

* Shortness of breath may be experienced for a few days. Avoid exerting exercises and climbing stairs, and if this continues, speak to a family member and your doctor or surgeon.

* It is likely that your doctor has recommended a change of diet for your post-surgery days. Make sure you follow it religiously and include greens and fruits as much as possible. This will aid recovery. Strictly avoid smoking and alcohol intake.