What is Water Fasting? Learn about its effects on your health

To lose weight, we adopt many types of diets, which we often do without any doctor's advice and the possibility of causing harm is more than the benefit. Recently, along with dieting, various types of fasting are also in trend, which is done to lose weight and detoxify the body. One of these fasting is water fasting. Let us know what is water fasting and what can be its advantages and disadvantages.

What is water fasting?

In water fasting, a person does not eat or drink anything other than water. In this fasting only water is drunk. This fasting is often done for 24 to 72 hours. It is considered an effective way to lose weight, hence nowadays people are adopting this fasting more. This detoxifies the body and due to fat reduction, weight also reduces.

What could be its benefits?

Water fasting can help your cells recycle or eliminate damaged parts that can cause diseases like cancer.

It can increase insulin sensitivity, which makes insulin work better and helps in controlling blood sugar levels. For this reason, the risk of diabetes is reduced.

Water fasting can help in reducing cholesterol. Because of this, the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure can be reduced.

However, it may also have some disadvantages, due to which it should not be done without expert supervision.

What could be its disadvantages?

Due to the lack of calories, your body uses stored fat for energy during this period. Due to this, it helps in reducing weight. However, due to this, you suddenly lose weight, which can be harmful to your health because later on this weight can increase suddenly. During this fasting, along with fats, muscles can also reduce, which is harmful to health.

Drinking only water can cause a lack of energy in the body, due to which problems like fatigue, and dizziness can occur. Also, during this period, there may be a change in the electrolytes of the body, due to which the blood pressure may drop significantly. For this reason, the risk of heart arrhythmia also increases, which can prove fatal.

There is also a risk of dehydration due to water fasting. It may sound a bit strange how can one become dehydrated even after drinking so much water. but it's true. There is a risk of dehydration due to drinking only water and not eating anything.

