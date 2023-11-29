Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What Is Painsomnia? Know its symptoms, causes, and treatment

Painsomnia is a term created by patients to describe difficulty falling or staying asleep due to chronic pain. Although the term painsomnia is used by medical professionals. Irritability occurs due to the problem of insomnia. This can also happen due to problems like tension. Insomnia means difficulty in sleeping due to lack of sleep or inability to sleep at all. Due to which one feels more tired due to not getting enough sleep. If insomnia dominates any person for a long time, then the person can become a victim of many types of mental and physical problems, so today let us tell you about the symptoms of insomnia and the methods of prevention.

Causes of insomnia

Feeling of burning sensation in the chest Any type of stroke Side effects of any medicine Stress or anxiety Sleep disorders Headache Asthma and heart attack.

Also Read: Heels to Heal: 7 Easy home remedies to soothe sore feet

Home remedies to get rid of insomnia

By using honey: Honey contains very low amounts of glucose, which communicates with the brain to turn off orexin. Honey is helpful in removing sleep-related problems. For this, you can consume honey every day before sleeping.

Honey contains very low amounts of glucose, which communicates with the brain to turn off orexin. Honey is helpful in removing sleep-related problems. For this, you can consume honey every day before sleeping. Using castor oil: Castor oil is also effective in preventing insomnia. It works to promote your sleep. However, this oil has been used for a long time to induce sleep. For this, apply this oil to your eyes every day before sleeping and massage with light hands.

Castor oil is also effective in preventing insomnia. It works to promote your sleep. However, this oil has been used for a long time to induce sleep. For this, apply this oil to your eyes every day before sleeping and massage with light hands. Use of fish oil: Fish oil is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and is considered useful for getting complete sleep. Omega fatty acids help in curing sleep problems. Therefore, people who have sleep problems can use fish oil.

Fish oil is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and is considered useful for getting complete sleep. Omega fatty acids help in curing sleep problems. Therefore, people who have sleep problems can use fish oil. By using garlic: Garlic helps in relieving anxiety, which helps in falling asleep easily. For this, boil garlic in milk and consume it every day before sleeping at night. With this, you can get rid of insomnia soon.

Latest Health News