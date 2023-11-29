Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heels to Heal: 7 Easy home remedies to soothe sore feet

Nowadays, pain in the ankles and sore ankles has become a common problem. Although sore feet can bother in any season, especially in the winter season, this problem increases even more. There can be many reasons for sore feet, which include weight gain, standing for a long time, wearing heels or high-heeled shoes, lack of calcium in the body, etc. To get rid of this, people keep taking all kinds of medicines. But as soon as the effect of the medicine wears off, the pain increases again. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some home remedies with the help of which you can get relief from sore feet to a great extent. Know about them here:

1. Ginger

To get relief from heel pain, you can include ginger in your diet. For this, first of all, put some ginger in two cups of water. After this boil it. When the water is reduced to half, add three drops of lemon juice and one spoonful of honey and consume it. With this, you can get relief from ankle pain to a great extent.

2. Turmeric

To get relief from heel pain, you can take the help of turmeric. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce swelling. For this, mix a little honey in turmeric water and drink it. If you want, you can also consume turmeric milk. Its consumption will reduce pain and swelling.

3. Fish

You can also get relief from pain and swelling in heels by including fish in your diet. It contains Omega-3 fatty acids which apart from reducing pain and swelling, also strengthen the bones.

4. Apple cider vinegar

If you have problems with pain and swelling in your heels, then apple cider vinegar can help you with this. For this, heat some water, then add a few drops of apple cider vinegar to it and mix it. Now massage your feet with this. By doing this you will get a lot of relief.

5. Sendha namak

You can also use rock salt to get relief from heel pain. For this, first heat water in a vessel and then add two to three spoons of rock salt to it. After that, soak your feet with this water for 10-15 minutes. By doing this you will get a lot of relief from heel pain and swelling.

Also Read: 7 surprising reasons why your blood sugar spikes in winter

6. Massage with clove oil

Do not ignore shoulder pain, it can be a sign of diabetes.

To get relief from heel pain, massage clove oil on the affected area. By doing this your blood circulation increases and the muscles get relief. If you have any kind of pain in your feet, you can massage it with clove oil. You will get benefit from this.

7. Apply ice

To get rid of the problem of pain in the heels, apply ice on the affected area at least three to four times a day. For this, wrap a piece of ice in a cloth and apply it gently on the painful area. By doing this you will get relief.

Latest Health News