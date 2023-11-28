7 surprising reasons why your blood sugar spikes in winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons why your blood sugar spikes in winter.

Many people find it difficult to manage their blood sugar levels when the chilly winter months arrive and there are a number of causes behind it. We will look at seven unexpected causes of blood sugar rises during the winter in this article.

Decreased physical activity: The harsh winter weather can make it difficult to go outside for a walk or engage in any form of physical activity. In addition, people tend to spend more time indoors, leading to a sedentary lifestyle. This decrease in physical activity can cause a spike in blood sugar levels as our bodies are not utilising glucose effectively.

Changes in diet: Comfort food is popular in the winter when most people prefer to overindulge in foods high in fat and carbohydrates. These foods have the potential to boost blood sugar levels, causing an abrupt rise. Additionally, a lot of sugary snacks are available around the holidays, which can be both enticing and harmful for people who are trying to control their blood sugar levels.

Dehydration: People tend to drink less water in the winter since they don't feel as thirsty as they do in the summer. This dehydration can result from not drinking enough water, which can raise blood sugar levels. Additionally, dehydration might make it more difficult for your body to eliminate extra sugar from your blood.

Lack of sunlight: During winters, there is less sunlight exposure due to shorter days and colder temperatures. This can affect the production of vitamin D in our bodies, which plays a crucial role in insulin production and blood sugar regulation. Studies have shown that low levels of vitamin D can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels.

Cold and flu season: Winter is also known as the cold and flu season, and people with diabetes are more prone to these illnesses. When our bodies are fighting off an infection, they release stress hormones, which can cause an increase in blood sugar levels. In addition, taking over-the-counter medications for cold and flu can also affect blood sugar levels.

Cold weather and insulin absorption: For people with diabetes who rely on insulin injections, cold weather can present a challenge. Insulin needs to be stored at room temperature, and exposure to low temperatures can affect its potency. Moreover, the cold weather can also reduce blood flow to the injection site, making it harder for the body to absorb insulin, leading to spikes in blood sugar levels.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs during the winter months due to the lack of sunlight exposure. This condition can cause changes in eating habits and sleep patterns, leading to an increase in blood sugar levels. Moreover, people with SAD often experience fatigue and lack of motivation, which can make it challenging to manage their diabetes effectively.

