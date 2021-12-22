What is delmicron and how is it different from Omicron; know symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is delmicron and how is it different from Omicron

With the Omicron tsunami in the European countries, health experts have expressed concern about the community spread in India as well. At present, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases in India and the capital city Delhi is at number two. While it is claimed that the spread of the Omicron variant is much more than the Delta variant of covid, another variant has come to the fore- Delmicron.

What is Delmicron?

Delmicron is the double variant of Covid that is spreading increasingly in the West. This name has been derived by combining Corona's Delta Variant and Omicron Variant because at present these both variants are being found all over the world including India.

“Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases,” said Shashank Joshi, member of state government’s task force on Covid. He said it remains to be seen how Omicron would behave in India, where there is widespread “exposure” to Delta variant. “At present, Delta derivatives, descendants of Delta, are main variants in circulation in India. Omicron is fast replacing Delta in other parts of the world, but there is no way to predict how Delta derivatives and Omicron would behave,” he said.

Omicron variant: Symtons

While research is still under process over Omicron and its severity, there are four common symptons witnessed in the patients -- cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. The CDC's list of COVID-19 symptoms also includes muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. Asymptomatic infections are also common.

Omicron variant: Treatment

A man from Karnataka who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Karnataka shared details about his treatment and journey to recovery. "There is no separate treatment as such for the Omicron variant. Vitamin-C tablets and antibiotics were given. Since there was no tiredness and symptoms were too mild, I worked from the hospital ward for a week," IANS quoted him as saying.

Health experts have warned that the spike in Omicron cases can be the highest in January and February. They have also advised to maintain social distancing and take good care of yourself to stay protected from the virus.