What are first symptoms of Black Fungus due to COVID 19? Doctors explain

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Black fungus is spreading across the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has been reported in over five thousand people all over the country so far. As of Wednesday, 126 people have died due to black fungus and at the same time, 197 cases of black fungus have been registered in Delhi alone. Symptoms of black fungus have also been seen in COVID 19 patients. Know its symptoms from doctors:

The first symptoms of black fungus associated with COVID are:

Nasal pain or filler

Swelling on the cheek

Fungus patches inside the mouth

Eyelid swelling

Also read: White Fungus & Black Fungus: Difference in symptoms, early detection and prevention

According to Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman, Madanta, it is very important to get immediate treatment for the symptoms due to COVID. The key to controlling black fungus is judicious use of steroids and good control of diabetes.

AIIMS Director Dr Guleria adds that fungal infections are being seen in corona patients. It was also reported to some extent during the outbreak of SARS. Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID may also pre-indicate the development of mucormycosis. Further, he adds, "We have to see at prevention of this outbreak. Three factors are very important- good control of blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly, and be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria on Black fungus."

Also read: After Black Fungus, White Fungus hits India: Symptoms, cause; Is it deadlier than mucormycosis?

For more health updates click here!