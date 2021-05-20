After Black Fungus, White Fungus hits India: Symptoms, cause; Is it deadlier than mucormycosis?

Image Source : PTI Representative image

India is already grappling with cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus. Multiple cases and deaths related to it have been reported in different parts of the county. Now, a new hurdle stands in front of the medical fraternity as cases of White Fungus have been seen in Bihar. Medical experts say that 'white fungus' is more deadly than mucormycosis as it affects other organs of the body besides the lungs. Four patients have been diagnosed with 'white fungus' in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Dr. SN Singh, head of the Department of Microbiology of Patna Medical College and Hospital, told India TV that there may be more cases of white fungus.

What is White Fungus? Is this more dangerous than Black Fungus?

According to experts, white fungus infections are more dangerous than black fungus due to its acute affect on the lungs and other body parts including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

Who are at risk?

Dr. Singh told India TV that patients with low immunity, diabetics, patients suffering from AIDS and those who have undergone kidney transplantation are more likely to get the disease. He also mentioned that carelessness while using oxygen cylinders for COVID 19 patients can put them at risk of 'white fungus' too.

"People use tap water in the humidifier attached to the oxygen cylinder. Tap water may contain 'White Fungus' which can be a source of chest infection in the person on oxygen support," Dr Singh said

Additionally, the White Fungus also infects children and woman and according to the doctors, it is the main reason for Leucorrhoea.

Symptoms and diagnosis of White Fungus

The symptoms of 'white fungus' are similar to those of COVID and the infection can be diagnosed through CT-scan or X-ray.

Prevention

While not much is divulged as of now, doctors suggest White Fungus infection can be prevented by sanitising the oxygen or ventilator properly and taking proper care of the medical equipment used on the patients.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today asked all states to declare Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' an epidemic. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in a letter, asked the states to put the fatal infection under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. For more information, please consult a doctor.

