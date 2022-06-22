Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Planning to lose weight? Know the slimming and health benefits of lemon water

Weight Loss Tips: Traditionally it is said to start or begin one’s day with a touch of lemon water. As lemon water acts as a major source of providing one with vitamin c inclusive of cleaning and digestive properties. Apart from the above-mentioned properties, lemon water also helps in providing plenty of minerals such as vitamin B6, citric acid, and potassium, with an unlimited supply of fibres, nutrients, and minerals. Lemon water exceeded its favouring human rate by also helping one in losing weight if one opts for proper intake of lemon water.

• House of Useful agents

As lemon is considered to be a powerhouse of useful agents helping bodily factors, as it contains lots of benefits which are good for skin, stomach and overall weight reduction. At the same time, it helps in removing or burning stubborn fat inclusive of treating one’s taste buds with enriching flavours. Lemon water also helps in managing blood pressure inclusive of providing the body with hydration by letting the lost nutrients get replenished.

• Good for bowel movement

Drinking lemon water acts as a bodily boon as it accelerates one’s metabolism and reduces inflammation provided with the reduction of water retention by also flushing and pushing out toxins placed in one’s body. Current studies showed that adding black salt with lemon water not only provides one with a tangy flavour but also results in one experiencing smoother bowel movement that directly puts an end to the suffering of indigestion, resulting in shedding down more kilos of weight.

• Helps in Reducing weight

The ritual of drinking lemon water on an empty stomach is also considered a weight-loss remedy resulting in cutting down belly fat as lemon is all about having plenty of antioxidants inclusive of low in calories at the same time. As water has a tendency of making one feel full, drinking lemon water prior to a meal be it breakfast or lunch helps in cutting down calories as one finds it difficult to consume more food when prefers drinking lemon water before the meal again resulting in lesser consumption of calories with low-fat absorption.

• Lemon for the whole body

The combination of black salt and lemon water proves beneficial in maintaining the PH level of one’s digestive tract resulting in one getting rid of various skin diseases, acidity, and arthritis. Apart from this, the usage of black salt helps in the prevention of blood clotting vessels by also maintaining cholesterol levels.

It is also indicated that consuming lemons in any form be it eating or drinking helps in the prevention of certain types of cancer and also offers protection and prevention of kidney stones. As lemons are fully packed with acids which offer a slow absorption rate when talking about digestion, it allows one’s body to regulate blood sugar which then again proves lemon as a winner.

• Detoxification

It’s no new news when talking about lemon water and detoxification goes hand in hand. As lemon peels play a major role in the stimulation of liver enzymes by getting rid of toxins and waste.

It helps in cleaning the body and provides a lighter and healthier body. Consuming lemon with hot water and honey is an excellent source for cleansing the body. No other mixture can provide such a level of cleanliness as provided lemon.



So enjoy a fresh, hot, cold drink which is infused with low calories inclusive of providing help in maintaining and regulating one’s body, which again more or less helps in breaking down fat providing one with increased metabolism and weight loss.

- Inputs from Nitesh Kasma, Co-founder Gummy Lounge