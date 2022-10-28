Friday, October 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Vitamin B12 Benefits: Relieving depression to anemia, know why is it important

Vitamin B12 Benefits: Relieving depression to anemia, know why is it important

Vitamin B12 is an important substance that is found in nutritional foods and help in developing the brain and nerve cells. Apart from forming the red blood cell, cell metabolism, and the production of DNA, Vitamin B12 also fights against depression. Know other benefits of Vitamin B12.

Health Desk Written By: Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2022 12:10 IST
Vitamin B 12 can cure depression
Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin B12 has several benefits

Vitamin B12 is the largest and most structural vitamin that helps in increasing normal red blood cell production (anemia). It is believed that this vitamin helps in impairing oxygen delivery which reduces depressive disorders and prevents osteoporosis. Notably, this vitamin can help in many ways, and therefore, to get the correct dosage of Vitamin B12, it is pertinent to eat appropriate foods like meat and eggs. 

Indeed, a person becomes stronger and healthier by taking this vitamin. But a lack of B12 can put you at a higher risk of specific types of anemia that can make you feel weak and tired all the time. 

So, it's important to understand that Vitamin B12 provides many health benefits.   

Here are the five benefits of Vitamin B12:

1) Prevents anemia 

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in producing red blood cells. Low vitamin B12 levels can cause a reduction in red blood cell formation. It can also prevent them from developing properly. In case of vitamin B12 deficiency, the healthy red blood cells become larger and oval.

2) Prevents major birth defects

It is necessary to get adequate amount of vitamin B12 for a healthy pregnancy. Several studies show that a fetus’s brain and nervous system require enough B12 levels from the mother. It is necessary to derive from the mother so that the fetus' brain can be developed properly.  

3) Prevents osteoporosis

Adequate levels of Vitamin B12 also support bone health. According to a study, one in more than 2,500 adults with a vitamin B12 deficiency had lower bone minerals than a normal healthy person. 

4) Reduce the risk of macular degeneration

Macular degeneration is an eye disease that generally affects central vision. A study involving 5,000 women aged 40 or older stated that vitamin B12, along with folic acid and vitamin B6, reduces this risk of macular degeneration. 

5) Improves mood and symptoms of depression

As the mood is unpredictable and impermanent you can take vitamin B12 to change your mood.  It is said that this vitamin plays a vital role in regulating mood.

Related Stories
Daily Dose Of Vitamin B Can Protect Against Alzheimer's

Daily Dose Of Vitamin B Can Protect Against Alzheimer's

Here's your tip for young diabetics, vitamin B supplements may boost kidney function

Here's your tip for young diabetics, vitamin B supplements may boost kidney function

List of all the Important Vitamins you should include in your diet plan

List of all the Important Vitamins you should include in your diet plan

So, don't forget to take VitaminB12 to improve your health.  

 

Also Read:  5 healthy foods to fight against this disease of joint inflammation

Also Read: Is it safe for diabetes patients to keep fast; know how to manage your blood sugar

Also ReadUnable to sleep due to discomfort in legs? Know about restless legs syndrome

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News