World Arthritis Day 2022: 5 healthy foods to fight against this disease of joint inflammation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Arthritis Day 2022: 5 foods to eat

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 every year to raise awareness about two rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. Around the world, people participate in several awareness campaigns or workshops to propagate awareness. The history of arthritis can be traced back to 4500 BC when it was known as ankle arthritis in dinosaurs. Later, it developed into humans. It has been known as a common affliction of prehistoric times.

This disease is caused by genetic makeup, infections, injury, abnormal metabolism, and immune system dysfunction. This treatment involves medications, patient education, physical therapies, and support.

An arthritis patient can live long and healthy lives into their 80s or 90s, with fewer complications of the disease.

There are five foods that you can eat to fight Arthritis-

1.) Fatty Fish: Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, bluefin tuna, whitefish, striped bass cobia anchovies, herring, mackerel, and black cod

It has good benefits for your heart, brain, lungs, and circulation. High levels of Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D can give good benefits. It can also reduce inflammation.

2.) Dark Leafy Greens: Collard greens, Spinach, kale, and broccoli are good sources of vitamins E and C. Vitamin E can work against pro-inflammatory molecules. Vitamin C helps to protect collagen. It is major cartilage that can help in joint flexibility.

3.) Nuts: Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts and pecans, and pistachios contain high amounts of magnesium, zinc, fiber, calcium, vitamin E, and Omega-3 fats which have anti-inflammatory effects. It is helpful for all those who are infected with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). People have twice the risk of heart disease as healthy adults

4.) Olive Oil: Extra virgin oil has heart-healthy fats, as well as oleocanthal. These have properties similar to those of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs. Vitamin D can also provide a good health benefit to fight against bone loss.

5.) Berries: Berries have a double dose of anti-inflammatory properties. Every fruit that is high in antioxidants, can help in fighting inflammation. Foods like strawberries, blackberries and blueberries, raspberries. These fruits contain anthocyanins, which can help in reducing inflammation.

Therefore, it is pertinent to know that to stay protected from arthritis, you can eat these foods.

Also Read Diabetes to weight loss: 5 reasons why munching on roasted Chana is good for health

Also Read Fatigue to Respiratory problems, people suffer at least one long Covid symptoms after infection: Study

Also Read: How does hyaluronic acid help your skin? Are there any side effects?

Latest Health News