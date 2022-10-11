How does hyaluronic acid help your skin? Are there any side effects?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Premature wrinkles, skin ageing, sagging, dehydration -- our daily routines put a lot of stress on our skin. Our skin health is directly impacted by our dietary choices, sleeping patterns, exercise regimen, and physical and emotional well-being. You might have run across the term "hyaluronic acid" when looking for treatments for skin issues, along with a variety of theories about how it functions, what it does, and even a few conspiracies. This essay seeks to help readers deal with the overwhelming nature of all of this contradictory information.

Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, is a viscous, transparent material that the body naturally produces and contains. The biggest concentrations of hyaluronic acid in the body are found in the skin, eyes, and connective tissues. Its primary function is to retain water and keep the body's tissues appropriately and continuously moisturised. Hyaluronic acid, also referred to as HA, is a nonsulfated, anionic glycosaminoglycan. It is dispersed in the connective, epithelial, and neural tissues.

Hyaluronic acid has been shown to be extremely useful to humans, while being shrouded in mystery. Hyaluronic acid must be obtained in the form of hyaluronic gels and serums that may be topically applied when necessary because when levels in the body decline due to various factors, including ageing, it is unable to protect the skin and tissues as much as it could. Injectable skin remodelling therapies like Profhilo are an additional choice. In order to achieve noticeably hydrated, refreshed, and healthy skin, hyaluronic acid is then injected straight into the layers of the skin. There are numerous variations of this procedure, including lip fillers, fractional mesotherapy, skin boosters, and bio remodellers.

How does hyaluronic acid help your skin?

Promoting softer, healthier skin is one of hyaluronic acid's many advantages. Nearly half of the body's hyaluronic acid is stored in the skin, which enables it to retain hydration by retaining the maximum amount of water. But the amount of hyaluronic acid is significantly altered and decreased by variables including UV radiation, ageing naturally, pollution, and tobacco smoke. You can regulate the quantities and stop further depletion by taking supplements. This can help prevent dry skin and maintain a high degree of skin hydration.

Of course, with enough hydration, skin looks smoother and has less wrinkles as you age. Applying gels and serums, taking supplements, or undergoing remodelling procedures can all increase the amount of hyaluronic acid in your body. One of the most innovative treatments for hyaluronic acid delivery is profhilo. It gives extremely high concentrations of the drug and makes use of cutting-edge technologies. It's a very potent therapy for dealing with anti-aging difficulties successfully and naturally because of its capacity to biologically stimulate the four main forms of collagen, promote adipocyte stem cells, and increase elastin.

Hyaluronic acid has emerged as the most promising anti-aging treatment despite the fact that the field has been established for more than ten years. Since HA levels decrease as we age, supplementing with more of it is essential to promote skin suppleness and prevent drooping. Hyaluronic acid concentrations must remain between 50 and 1,000 kDa. One of the most respected research on the subject states that quantities below that range will cause inflammation and that amounts above that range are not really necessary. In fact, it has been suggested by various sources that keeping the level at 500 kDa will facilitate easier skin penetration and absorption.

The phrase "moisturised skin", for example, merely means that the skin has enough moisture to maintain its smoothness and health. By doing this, elasticity is preserved and sagging is avoided. For your information, hyaluronic acid, which is a component of collagen, elastin, and fat and is one of the most effective moisturisers, is what causes sagging skin. With time, hyaluronic acid-rich lotions and cosmeceuticals can be used to maintain the skin. Just make sure to purchase the items from a reputable retailer, and seek the advice of a licenced dermatologist or cosmetologist before using any products.

Are there truly any side effects?

I suppose it would be ironic. After all, the body produces hyaluronic acid on its own. Hyaluronic acid by itself carries no health risks or adverse effects, but you should be cautious about the product or mode of administration you select. If you do not use the recommended dosage of some gels, serums, and supplements, your skin or body can react to the other chemicals. If you are allergic to some of the ingredients or have an adverse reaction, you can potentially experience certain negative effects. Because of this, you need to be careful about the goods you purchase.

This explains why purchasing a Profhilo is a wise choice. It's a safe, natural treatment that can provide the right amounts of hyaluronic acid to the skin's layers for softer, healthier skin when properly applied by qualified professionals.

