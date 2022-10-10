Unable to sleep due to discomfort in legs? Know about restless legs syndrome

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about restless legs syndrome

Do you feel some discomfort in the legs which you feel will only go away by stretching your legs or by moving around. Well, it is possible that we are suffering from a condition called restless legs syndrome. Let’s find out what it is.

Symptoms of restless leg syndrome

The symptoms of RLS can vary from mild to unbearable and are usually on both sides of the body. Unusual sensations like itching, crawling, pulling, aching, throbbing or pins and needles in the leg are some of the common symptoms of RLS. Other symptoms can include leg discomfort and disturbances in sleep.

Some possible causes of restless leg syndrome

Although there is no specific reason for Restless Leg Syndrome, many doctors tie it to the genes playing a role as nearly half of the people with RLS also have a family member with the condition and the other reason consists of:

• Chronic Diseases like iron deficiency, kidney failure, diabetes, etc.

• Medications including antidepressants, antipsychotics and cold, allergy medications that have antihistamines.

• Pregnancy can also cause RLS as doctors have noticed that women in their last trimester often have symptoms of RLS.

• Bad Lifestyle choices like drinking and smoking or lack of physical activity can lead to triggering symptoms of RLS.

• Sleep disorders like apnea or lack of sleep can also trigger RLS.

How to treat restless leg syndrome?

While there is no specific medical cure for Restless Legs Syndrome, changes in our lifestyle can help control and treat the condition.

1. If the symptoms are mild to moderate, small changes in lifestyle choices like getting regular exercise for at least 20-30 minutes every day, keeping up with a good sleep schedule, discontinuing caffeine and avoiding smoking and drinking can help treat RLS.

2. Some other ways to treat RLS without drugs consist of leg massages, ice packs, saunas or hot baths.

3. The only medical way to treat RLS, can be with drugs curing other medical conditions which are causing RLS symptoms.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

