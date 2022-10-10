World Mental Health Day 2022: Walnuts can reduce depression, check its 5 other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mental Health Day 2022: Walnuts reduce depression

World Mental Health Day 2022: Walnuts, a dark brown rounded or ovoid fruit is a nutritional powerhouse. It contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, alpha-linolenic and linoleic acids. They are the oldest food known to man and can be dated back to 7,000 B.C. Although walnuts were grown in the United States of America in the 1860s.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every six adults can face depression at some point in their lives. It is important to have low-cost interventions. You can make dietary changes to keep check of mental health. There is also an easy way to implement which may also reduce the incidence of depression.

Other benefits of walnuts are as follows:

1. Sharp Mind: Delicious in taste and versatile fruit, walnut can keep your mind sharp. It can help in cognitive function and memory in groups as it can involve a high risk for age-related cognitive impairment. It also reduced the risk of other diseases, such as cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes. Walnuts can also reduce the risk of dementia.

2. Boosts concentration: This waistline-friendly fruit can boost your concentration. Not only that, additionally, fiber and healthy fats in walnut can also work as a protein for the body. To maintain proper neurological function, it is important to make your brain nerves strong and healthy.

3. Stress: The ancient Greeks and Romans knew many health benefits of walnuts. Eating a small number of walnuts every day can reduce the level of bad cholesterol which can result in reducing the level of stress. It is also known as LDL or low-density lipoprotein.

4. Brain fog: Walnuts may reduce the risk of cancer. According to research, a person can stop smoking and keep a healthy weight, which can reduce the risk of cancer. It is a small effort to make big lifestyle changes. It can give you a healthy and balanced approach to life.

5. Obesophobia: It can help in reducing eating disorders that sometimes result in weight gain. According to research, eating at least four walnuts a day can help you in curing several diseases, including obesity. As these walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other substances in moderation. They are also linked to a reduction in obesity and diabetes.

Therefore, it is pertinent to know the brain health of newborns as it can improve cognitive performance in adults, and prevent age-related cognitive decline. So, what are you thinking? Make walnut a part of your daily diet.

Also Read: Weight maintenance to healthy heart, know why walnuts are your go-to health essentials

Also Read: How to stop itching down there? Keep these hygiene hacks in mind

Also Read: High Cholesterol Symptoms: Skin allergy, acne to itchy face; know warning signs on your body

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News