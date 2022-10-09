How to stop itching down there? Keep these hygiene hacks in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Women intimate health

Itching in the vaginal area can be caused by a yeast infection such as thrush. The symptoms may cause acute itching, burning, swelling of the labia and clitoris hood, and cottage cheese-like discharge. A majority of the time, itching down there is due to improper hygiene.

Here are 7 intimate hygiene tips to prevent itching

1. Wear cotton underwear

Wear cotton underwear only. Cotton underwear provides adequate ventilation, allowing our skin to breathe and preventing sweating. There will be no moisture buildup if we wear underwear that absorbs the sweat. Plus, it’s also a good idea to keep our period underwear separate from the rest of our underwear. It’s also advisable to change our underwear as needed.

2. Keep the vagina moisturized

It may seem weird, but we should moisturize our vaginal area on a regular basis. Because that area is so delicate, we can use coconut oil or any other non-fragranced moisturizer to avoid dryness. But do not go overboard and do not push the product into your vaginal canal.

3. Promote good bacteria

In order to promote good bacteria down there, we should consume foods such as probiotic foods, garlic, citrus foods, fiber-rich foods, and cranberries. These foods are beneficial for preventing infections and itching down there. These foods can fight against the bad bacteria growth that can result in intimate health problems.

4. Change pads frequently

We should clean our hands before and after inserting tampons and menstrual cups and should change our pads and tampons every 4-5 hours. Additionally, clean the vaginal area every time you go to the bathroom to avoid itching. Pad rashes and foul odour will be avoided as a result of this technique.

5. Avoid chemical-based cleansers

Although using a vaginal cleaning wash is not recommended by many doctors because the vagina is a self-cleaning organ. But, if you do use one, make sure it is soap and chemical free to keep the pH balance of your vagina up top.

6. Say no to douching

We should avoid douching or using cleaning wipes if we have vaginal irritation. Because our vagina is a self-cleaning organ, gently wash the vaginal area with water only. This will prevent infection as well.

7. Don’t use razor

Shaving hair in the pubic area causes razor burns and bumps. That’s why it makes the area prone to infection and bacteria.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

