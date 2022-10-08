Know these 7 breakfast ideas to live longer and healthier

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy breakfast with omelet and toasts

A good breakfast is a great start to the day but some people don’t give breakfast the importance it deserves. A good plate in the morning will not only keep us full for hours but also provides enough fiber, proteins, fats and nutrients. While choosing the right morning plate can be confusing, here are a few suggestions for a healthy breakfast.

1. Eggs

Eggs are tasty, healthy and easy to cook. But more than that, no one will ever be bored of the recipes that can be made with it. We can have a boiled egg in the morning and or make an omelet and serve it with a toast.

2. Oatmeal

A classic breakfast option that never goes out of trend because it is easier to make and healthy. They are also a good source of iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium.

3. Veggie salad

Salads for breakfast are a trend now for various reasons. A combination of green leaves and other vegetables provides all essential vitamins, healthy fats and proteins and thus, they are the source of dietary fiber.

4. Whole wheat toast

A good choice for breakfast as it is high in fiber and complex carbs, which digest slowly and don’t cause a sudden spike in our blood sugar levels. We can make a sandwich with fruits or eggs to make it even tastier.

5. Fruits

If you are not into morning meals, start with fruits. There are a lot of things you can make with the fruits of your choice like a fruit salad or smoothies. For a balanced breakfast, you can even pair it with other high-protein or fiber foods.

6. Chia seeds pudding

This is the recipe to go for if looking for something tasty and easier to make. Chia seeds are even more beneficial if we eat them with high-protein food like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or a protein shake.

7. Poha

An easy-to-make breakfast that provides much-needed morning nutrition. Pressed rice cooked with some of your favorite veggies and spices can make a good morning plate.

