Treat cervical spondylosis with acupressure suggested by Swami Ramdev

Cervical spondylosis if treated at the correct time gets cured for life. Acupressure is one of the most effective ways of getting rid of back and neck pain caused due to poor lifestyle and body structure. Working for long hours on the computer, sitting in the wrong way, laying on the bed with back curled up, no physical activity and mental stress are some of the causes of this painful disease. According to Swami Ramdev, the problem of cervical spondylosis can be easily overcome with yoga as well as by acupressure technique.

To get rid of cervical spondylosis pain, one should do pranayamas daily like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, udgith, bhramari and others. Yogasanas like uttan mandukasana and gomukhasana should also be done daily. Apart from this, pressing some acupressure points present in the body for one minute can help relieve the pain instantly.

Acupressure for Cervical Spondylosis

1. Press the thumb bone rapidly over the palm for one minute

2. Press the second finger after the thumb, ie the ring finger for one minute

3. Press the gap between the middle finger and the ring finger

4. Press the bone of the biggest toe and the second toe

5. Press the bone of the fourth toe rapidly for one minute. This will give you immediate relief from pain.

6. Rapidly press the bones of the shoulders

7. Pressing the spinal cord from top to bottom will also give the benefit

