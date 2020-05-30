Suffering from vertigo or cervical spondylosis? Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas to relieve the pain instantly

Vertigo and cervical spondylosis are two very painful problems that occur when our body structure is not correct or with age. A person suffering from vertigo deals with problems like sudden dizziness or nausea. Many people even find it difficult to walk and have problems related to sweating. If treated on time, vertigo can be cured. Swami Ramdev claims that yoga is the most beneficial way to treat vertigo.

On the other hand, many people face problems like neck pain, neck stiffness and movement. These problems are symptoms of cervical spondylosis. Problems occurring in the spine ie the joints and discs of the spinal cord make the condition of cervical spondylosis. The root of all these is lack of sufficient nutrients in your spine and also lack of flexibility.

According to Swami Ramdev, every problem related to the spine can be easily eradicated by doing some yogasanas and ayurvedic medicines. All you have to do is make yoga a part of your life and relieve the pain instantly.

Pranayamas to get rid of vertigo and cervical spondylosis

Udgith Pranayama

To do this pranayama, sit down in Padmasana or Sukhasana and chant 'Om' with a calm mind. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like depression, stress problems and blood pressure. It also helps relieve all kinds of pain.

Bhramari Pranayama

Sometimes, blood pressure, hemoglobin, or the liquid inside the ear also decreases which causes dizziness. In this case, one should do Bhramari pranayama which proves to be quite beneficial.

Kapalbhati

Do this pranayama for 5 to 10 minutes. Take 1-minute rest every 5 minutes. A normal person should do 5 to 10 minutes, 3 times. People with hypertension, asthma, anemia, BP, heart blockage should do this.

Anulom Vilom

First of all, sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nostril and put the thumb on the right nostril. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nostril and exhale.

sukshma vyayama

Do sukshma vyayamas at least 10 minutes daily. With this, your body gets rid of the problem of vertigo. Along with this, the spine, waist, shoulders, joint pain are also relieved.

Yoga asanas for cervical spondylosis and vertigo

Tadasana- This causes stretching of the entire body. Legs, thighs, and knees become strong. Along with this, it makes the spinal cord flexible. To do this asana, first, stand upright and keep a distance of 6 inches between the two legs. After this, interlock the fingers of your two hands and pull your hands up slowly and lift the body with it. Ustrasana - This asana is also called camel pose. In this, you have to fold your body backward by sitting on your knees. Do this asana slowly and try to go back only to the point where you are comfortable. Do not force yourself. Bhujangasana - Removes neck and shoulder stiffness and is also a good remedy for cervical problems. Katichkrasana- This posture stretches your spinal cord, making it stronger and flexible. It also helps lose fat from teh back with further helps relieve back pain Uttan Mandukasana- For this posture, first sit in vajrasana. Now raise the right arm and bend to touch the left shoulder from the back, then bring the left hand to the right shoulder. Then bend backward. Performing this asana will be beneficial in getting rid of cervical, vertigo pain Kandharasana- This posture not only relieves the pain of hands, feet, shoulders and knees but also relieves the problem of cervical and vertigo.

Home Remedies related to spinal cord diseases

Drink juice of giloy

Drink cucumber, bitter gourd juice

Eat beetroot, carrot salad

Chandra Prabhavati

Consume Ashwashila

If there is a problem of blood pressure, then eat Muktavati

Consuming garlic bud can prove beneficial

If pain has increased, then take Giloy, Nirgundi, Ashwagandha

Drink turmeric and Shilajit in milk.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage