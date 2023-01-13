Thyroid Awareness Month: Swami Ramdev shares effective yogasanas & pranayamas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thyroid Awareness Month

Thyroid Awareness Month: January is celebrated as Thyroid Awareness Month every year. The Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in the front of the neck, wrapped around the windpipe (trachea). Your thyroid makes hormones that help control many vital functions of your body and produces important hormones for our health and well-being. When our thyroid gland makes either too much or too little of some of the important hormones, it can lead to thyroid disease. Due to this, either the person becomes fat or turns very thin. There are two types of thyroid, Hypothyroidism, and Hyperthyroidism.

The problem of Thyroid is rapidly increasing these days. However, women are more susceptible to getting thyroid rather than men. According to Swami Ramdev, acupressure and yoga are very important for people suffering from thyroid to cure it completely. He claims that while it is believed that the thyroid cannot be cured completely, yogasanas can make it happen.

Yogasana to get rid of thyroid

Surya Namaskar- Everyone should do Surya Namaskar. This keeps the body full of energy. With this, the thyroid can also be overcome. Kapalbhati- This increases the immunity of the body. With this, toxic substances are released from the body. Do this 10-15 minutes daily. Ujjayi - Do this yogasana 7 to 11 times daily. Singhasana- Singhasana is very effective in eradicating thyroid. Do this yogasana 7 to 11 times daily. Sarvangasana - Do this for 5 minutes. By doing this asana, the mind becomes calm and you get peace of mind. It is also beneficial in relieving the thyroid. Halasana - After doing Sarvangasana, do this Yogasan for 2-3 minutes. It makes the waist and spine stronger. It also helps in eradicating the thyroid.

Acupressure point

According to Swami Ramdev, press the upper part of the palm below the thumb. Also pressing the fleshy webbing present between the thumb and index finger helps in the treatment of hyperthyroidism. This point is termed the Union Valley.

ALSO READ: Can cold weather increase the risk of heart attack? Know about winter hypertension

Latest Health News