Can cold weather increase the risk of heart attack? Know about winter hypertension

The increasing incidents of various health issues have become very common during the winter season. When it comes to cardiovascular diseases, India is known to hold a heavy burden of this serious condition, with around 5 million deaths occurring each year. Patients both young and old and across different spectrums of lifestyle are experiencing heart attacks. The cases become higher during the winter season as blood vessels become narrow in response to the cold environment.

At the same time, factors like overexertion of the heart and comorbidities such as diabetes and stress are known to cause cardiovascular events. Another major factor is extremely cold weather, which can impact the heart in many ways. Some of the common causes of increasing cardiovascular diseases during the winter include:

Constricted blood vessels: When the body is warm and active, the blood vessels open up, making it easier to transfer oxygenated blood. The opposite occurs when the body is cold, causing the blood vessels to narrow down. This directly impacts the heart, as it is forced to overwork to meet the oxygen needs of the body, causing pressure and strain.

Tachycardia: An average heart beats 60 to 100 times per minute, but when that rate exceeds that, it is called tachycardia. Overbeating of the heart can occur due to exercise and the stress response, but it usually only occurs for a few minutes. In the case of the winter season or other heart disorders, it can continue for many days, which is very dangerous for the heart.

Hypertension: Constricted blood vessels leads to an increase in blood pressure. Generally, the blood pressure remains a little higher in the winter than in the summer. However, this condition can be very dangerous and even fatal for people who already have heart disorders or a history of stroke.

Sudden impact on the heart: Exercising in the winter season can be a little tricky as it requires an adequate warm-up and the body is quick to cool down. Lifting heavy things or running can strain the muscles of the body, including the heart. The sudden change in the body’s temperature also causes heart fluctuations that increase the pressure on the heart.

Blood clotting: The winter season can cause the blood to thicken, which makes it easier for blood clots to form. These blood clots are capable of triggering a stroke or creating enough constriction in the heart to cause chest pain and further severe damage, such as heart failure.

Taking care of the heart is crucial, but people cannot stop their daily activities to hyper-focus on their heart health, which is why taking care of a few things ensures that the heart is kept healthy and protected. The first is to keep the body warm by wearing warm clothes, sipping hot drinks, and avoiding sudden fluctuations in temperature to keep the heart going steady. The second is to avoid all bad lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking, and eating healthy, nutritious meals. The last is to take extra precautions if the person already has a heart condition or if a heart disorder runs in the family. Staying in contact with a doctor and informing them of any symptoms ensures that the heart is safe.

(The author is Dr. Deepak Katyal, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

