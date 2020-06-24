Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev shares how COVID-19 battle can be fought through Coronil and yogasanas

In the time when the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone took a sigh of relief when Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna led Patanjali announced the Ayurvedic drug 'Coronil.' The yoga guru claimed that the medicine showed '100 percent favourable results' apart from providing control and cure for the virus. Talking about the same on a special segment on India TV, Swami Ramdev said that Coronil was launched after all the clinical trials were completed. The medicine even went through clinical control study and the clinical control trial during which it showed a 0 percent death rate and a 100 percent recovery rate. He even informed that apart from Coronil, the clinical trials of more than 10 medicines have also been completed.

During the course of the show, Swami Ramdev said that as soon as the notice of the Ministry of AYUSH came, Patanjali provided them with all the information. He said, "We have written to the Ayush Ministry. We have informed them about the steps that were taken and shared with them the evidence behind the Coronil medicine. We had taken approval from the ethics committee, taken approval from the CTRI, which is a division of the ICMR. There has been a miscommunication inside the ministry. But we have cleared all doubts."

Made out of more than 100 active compounds, the main elements in Coronil are made from Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha that have added benefits. The clinical trials of Coronil were done on patients having mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and 100 percent success was achieved. In a matter of just 7 days their test results came negative from positive.

For those unversed, in this kit of Coronil, there are three medicines that have been provided - Coronil, Swasari Wati, and Anu oil. Coronil is made from Tulsi, Ashwagandha, and Giloy which are the Ayurvedic elements helpful in increasing immunity. The Swasari Wati gives relief from colds, diabetes, and fever, etc. The Anu oil is injected into the nose, causing the coronavirus present in the respiratory tract to enter the stomach later which it gets killed due to the acids present there.

The coronil kit mainly contains three drugs. Eat 3 tablets of Shwasari thrice a day. Take 2 tablets of Coronil tablets 3 times. Always take the tablet with warm water and half an hour after the meal. These are dosages for the age group of 15–80 years. For children of 6-14 years of age, the dose will tunr into half.

Apart from the medicine, Swami Ramdev said that performing yoga asanas and pranayam daily will keep you away not just from coronavirus but all types of diseases. The person who exercises for at least 1 hour a day will remain healthy for the rest of his life.

Yogasanas shared by Swami Ramdev:

Surya Namaskar- This removes the problem of high BP and stress. It is helpful in reducing weight. Immunity increases. Detoxes the body.

Mandukasana - helpful in correcting the digestive system. Helps in weight loss. Keeps liver and kidney healthy. Enhances immunity system. Increases abdominal fat. Eliminates constipation and gas problems.

Sasakasana- It removes anger and irritability. Memory increases. It is helpful in reducing obesity. Digestive problems are overcome. Liver and kidney diseases are cured. Beneficial for heart patients. Skin improves Lungs remain healthy. Relieves stress and anxiety. Removes abdominal fat.

Gomukhasana- You get power to fight against diseases. Strengthens the back and arms. The spine is also strong. Makes the body flexible Helps to widen chest.

Bhujangasana - Improves posture of the body. You get power to fight against diseases. Relieves stress and anxiety. Makes kidneys healthy. Makes the body beautiful and shapely The digestive system is repaired. Helps in losing weight. Lungs remain healthy.

Markatasana- removes joint pain from the root. It is beneficial in back pain. There is good yoga for the lungs. The spine is flexible. Back pain goes away.

Uttanapadasana- is beneficial in asthma disease. Keeps liver and kidneys healthy. The body becomes healthy.

Sheershasana - Mental peace is attained. Blood circulation increases in the brain. Stress and anxiety go away. Builds confidence. The face glows and beauty increases.

Apart from these, pranayams like Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati, Ujjayi, Agnisara, Bhastrika, Udgith, Sheetali, and Bhramari should be performed daily.

