How Patanjali's Coronil will cure coronavirus patients in 14 days?

The world has surpassed the toll of 6.5 million coronavirus patients and is still growing day by day. Talking about India, we have crossed Italy’s number and everyone is worried about when the growth of the pandemic will lesson. With no concrete therapy, drug, or clinical solution, people are only relying on the various tips given by the Ministry of AYUSH while various researches and clinical trials of medicines have been going on to see if they are effective against COVID-19 or not. The latest development in the treatment came on Tuesday when Swami Ramdev's Patanjali announced the cure of the virus through an Ayurvedic drug called 'Coronil.' The medicine comes in the pack of three and has been made by elements such as Tulsi, Giloy, and Ashwagandha.

The research on medicine was conducted by the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar, and the National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur. and 100 percent favorable results. Acharya Balkrishna, the CEO, said, "By March, we had already treated several thousand people. But they were not part of an evidence-based, clinical trial. To get our discovery registered as a cure, we had to go through clinical trials."

Coronil happens to the first and foremost evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine to treat coronavirus infection. It is being termed as the 'first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence, and trial based medicine for COVID19.' If the results of the medicine, turn out to be true then the dream of defeating the unseen enemy will turn into reality.

The medicine has given 0% death rate and 100% recovery rate during the clinical control study and the clinical control trial. Apart from treating coronavirus and increasing immunity, Coronil strengthens our heart and keeps it healthy. Not only this, but it is also helpful in controlling diabetes. Made out of more than 100 active compounds, the main elements in Coronil are made from Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha that have added benefits.

BENEFITS OF TULSI:

Natural Immunity Booster

Helps to prevent fever

Soothes cough & respiratory problems

Helps in indigestion & gastric disorders

BENEFITS OF GILOY:

Prevent various kinds of viruses

Increases immunity

Beneficial in treating fever

Fight and prevents various viruses

BENEFITS OF ASHWAGANDHA:

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidant properties

Boost immune system

Provides strength and vitality

Protects against bacteria and viruses

The Corona kit having Coronil medicine will be available at just Rs 545, said Acharya Balkrishna, adding that the kit is for 30 days.

