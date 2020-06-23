Image Source : INDIA TV Patanjali to launch Coronil, COVID-19 drug that claims cure in 14 days | Updates

Today is the day when Coronil, the Ayurvedic medicine that claims to treat coronavirus within 14 days will be launched. The information of the same was shared by Patanjali's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Acharya Balkrishna who took to Twitter and announced that Patanjali will launch the COVID-19 contagion 'Swasari Vati and Coronil on Tuesday. The drug which claims '100 percent favourable results' also helps in the primary and secondary prevention, apart from providing control and cure for the virus. The novel COVID-19 that spread its wings from China's Wuhan city has now taken lakhs of lives all over the world in the past few months. In India as well, the number of cases are going up day by day. There wasn't any cure for the virus until Swami Ramdev's Patanjali showed us a ray of hope and announced medicine named 'Coronil.'

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Acharya Balkrishna wrote, "Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar."

Previously, Acharya Balkrishna told IANS, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results. After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us."

Made out of important Ayurvedic elements like--Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi, Coronil is to be taken in the morning and evening and treats the patients in just 5 to 14 days. "We have had 100 per cent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if I contract coronavirus, I will recover from it within a matter of days," said Swami Ramdev on India TV called 'Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang.'

Apart from medicine, yoga and pranayam were considered important in keeping the infection away.

